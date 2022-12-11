Madison couple’s blood drive in honor of their late teenage son will be on Dec. 13

They are also collecting donations to help provide Christmas for families in need

They are also reaching back out for support for the Marcus Trey Greene 2022 Christmas giveaway. The Greene’s are asking for help to again make this Christmas special for families in need of a little help. If you are in a position to help you can make Checks Payable To: Mary Greene, 240 Blueberry Hills Ct.

Athens Ga. 30601 – 706.372.1574

The original story that ran earlier this year follows:

Russell and Mary Greene, of Madison, Ga., lost their only son in 2015, and they have done their best since then to honor his memory.

Photos in gallery contributed by the parents of Marcus “Trey” Greene

After a lifelong struggle with Sickle-Cell Anemia, Marcus “Trey” Greene passed away in 2015. According to his parents, despite being sick for most of his life, Trey fought to live his life to the fullest. But sadly that couldn’t fix the Sickle-Cell Anemia that was ravaging his young body. He was diagnosed with it shortly after his birth in 1999 and he battled it for the rest of his life. He received a heart transplant after the first heart failure, but the complications were too much and he eventually succumbed to the disease. His heartbroken parents were told there was nothing more they could do for their son and to take him home and make him comfortable.

On July 15, 2015, Trey passed away after his second heart failure. He was just 15 years old.

“Trey was a smart kid. He was an honor student. He played trumpet in the marching band at his high school. He didn’t let his illness get in the way of conquering what he wanted to do,” his mother told the Morgan County Citizen in July, 2022 when they had partnered with local sponsors to take a group of 50 kids to Six Flags Over Georgia. In the past, the couple have also arranged to take a group of children to see the Atlanta Braves, arranged bike giveaways and contributed as much as they could to improve the community, always in the name and in memory of their precious son.

“We always try to give back to others each year with the help of businesses and communities,” Russell Greene told the Morgan County Citizen.

They are now planning a blood drive at the end of the year to help the community while using the occasion to again honor the memory of their beloved son. The first blood drive will be on Dec. 13, 2022 in neighboring Morgan County and they have the support of Madison Mayor Fred Perriman for the event.

“Type in redcrossblood.org, put zip code 30650 in the search bar then look for Trey’s name. Sign up as soon as possible,” Mary Greene said. The flyer follows.

