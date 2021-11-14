Magical Lights Parade opens the 12 days of Christmas Light Display in Childers Park in Monroe on

The community is invited to join in the kick-off walk through the 4th annual Christmas lights display in Childers Park in Downtown Monroe featuring the Twelve Days of Christmas on Thursday, Nov. 18! Children are encourage to decorate their favorite bike, stroller, wagon, or any other favorite set of wheels to parade through the Christmas lights. The parade will begin at 6 pm in the parking lot behind the Monroe Library. The lights will be on until 9 pm nightly through December 31st. This event is free of charge and open to children of all ages.

You will see children (of all ages), some on foot, some on bikes, trikes, buggies or golf carts (for the elders in our community) parading through the park to the sounds of Christmas music and happy laughter. Many stop at the slide to take a fun break from the walk, to take some photographs or to look out across the lit fountain in the pond at the eight Maids a-Milking or the nine Ladies Dancing.

Click or tap on the link below for a small photo gallery of the Christmas 2020 Trikes, Bikes and Magical Lights parade.

The event this year is sponsored by TMobile.