MAHS and LHS new principals announced for 2024/2025 School Year

The Walton County Board of Education has named two new principals for the 2024-2025 school year. The Board unanimously approved the recommendation of Eddie Hood at Monroe Area High School and the recommendation of Matthew McDonald at Loganville High School.

“We are excited to have these leaders take on their new positions for the next academic year,” said incoming Superintendent Chip Underwood. “Given their demonstrated history of outstanding leadership and fostering student achievement, we have full confidence in their capacity to uphold the great legacies and high excellence of these high schools.”

Eddie Hood, a native of Snellville, has been selected to replace Mr. Bryan Hicks, who is transitioning to middle school director for the Walton County School District. He has over 20 years of experience in education. Mr. Hood began his career as a social studies teacher at Newton High School. He also taught at Shiloh High School, Central Gwinnett High School, and Duluth High School. Mr. Hood also served as assistant principal and athletic director at Central Gwinnett High School. He currently serves as the Greene County High School principal. During his tenure as principal of GCHS, the school has seen significant increases in the school’s CCRPI data in the areas of content mastery, closing gaps, and readiness while maintaining a graduation rate above the state average.

Eddie Hood

Mr. Hood has coached basketball, cross country, and track and field throughout his career.

Mr. Hood holds a bachelor’s degree in social science from Campbell University, a master’s degree in educational administration from Troy University, a specialist degree in educational leadership from Georgia College, and also holds a Georgia tier II leadership certificate.

Mr. Hood stated, “I would like to thank Superintendent Underwood for the opportunity to be the principal at Monroe Area High School. I would also like to thank Dr. Houston and the Greene County School System for allowing me to grow as an educational leader and be a part of a very special community. I am excited to advance the work of Mr. Hicks. I look forward to building strong, positive relationships with the Monroe Area students, faculty and staff, parents, and stakeholders to continue improving academic achievement and extracurricular success and develop students of high character who will positively impact their community and the world. I cannot wait to get to work serving the people of the Monroe community and those of the Walton County School District.”

Mr. McDonald has been chosen to replace Dr. Brad Bolemon at Loganville High School, who was recently named assistant superintendent of facilities, maintenance, and operations.

Mr. McDonald is a native of Brunswick, GA, where he graduated from Brunswick High School in 1999. After graduation, he joined the United States Marine Corps and served four years on active duty. He began teaching in 2008 at Dacula Middle School in Gwinnett County before transferring to Dacula High School, where he spent most of his teaching career. He has taught physical education and special education while coaching football and baseball.

Matt McDonald

In 2016, Mr. McDonald was appointed athletic director and assistant principal at Lanier High School in Gwinnett County, where he served for six years. He has served as assistant principal at Walnut Grove High School for the past two years.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Georgia, a master’s degree in instructional technology, a specialist in teacher leadership, and a tier II certification in educational leadership from the University of Georgia.

“I am truly honored to be named the principal of Loganville High School,” said McDonald. “I would like to thank Mr. Underwood and the Board of Education for entrusting me with such an incredible opportunity. I consider myself fortunate to follow in the footsteps of Dr. Bolemon, who has been a great and effective leader for LHS. I look forward to working alongside the current administration and staff to continue building upon the great traditions of Loganville High School. My family and I are excited to join the Loganville community.”

