MAHS and Monroe’s first female Eagle Scout

Contributed photo

Skye Mackenzie Wilkie, of Monroe Area High School, has earned the Boy Scout’s of America’s highest award, the Eagle Scout award.

A member of the Bold Springs church, Troop 5726, Skye is one of only 4% of scouts who have attained the rank of Eagle and one of the 6,000 female Eagles. She has also earned all 4 Religious awards which only 1% of scouts achieve.

Each Eagle must earn 21 merit badges, which she has earned 41, and complete a community service project. Skye collected pet supplies for new pet adoption parents for the largest no kill shelter in Georgia, Fur Kids.

Skye is the 1st Eagle for Troop 5726 and the 1st Female Eagle Scout at MAHS. She is a Senior and art club president. After graduation, she will be attending Washtenaw College and Eastern Michigan University for her History and Library Science degree. She has been awarded the K.T. Blyss Scholarship for creative studies and community achievement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

