MAHS Hurricanes move on to Round 2 in 2021 GHSA Football Playoffs

GWA, Social Circle go down in the first round

The Monroe Area High School football Hurricanes move onto the next round in Georgia High School Association Football Playoffs after beating the North Murray Mountaineers 58 – 14 on Friday, Nov. 12, in the first round.

You can view a few clips from the first quarter of the Hurricanes game against North Murray on Friday night in the video below.

The Hurricanes play again at home on Nov. 19 when they will face Peach County in Round 2. Peach County comes into the game with a 7 – 3 overall record after beating Morgan County 42 – 3 in their first round home game.

Click or tap on the link below for the GHSA AAA Playoff bracket.

2021 Georgia High School Football Playoff Brackets: GHSA AAA

Georgia Walton Academy and Social Circle City Schools went down in the first round of the playoffs Saturday. Social Circle lost the opening game to Trion High with the Redskins taking a 21 – 55 loss. GWA Bulldogs also had their playoff dreams end in the first round with a loss to Fellowship Christian 7 to 42.

Click or tap on this link for the GHSA Public A 2021 Playoff Bracket

Click or tap on this link for the GHSA Private A 2021 Playoff Bracket