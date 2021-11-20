MAHS Hurricanes take on the Peach County Trojans tonight in Round 2 of the GHSA Football Playoffs

The Monroe Area High School football Hurricanes get another opportunity to move up in the Georgia High School Association Football Playoffs at 7:30 p.m. tonight when they take on the Peach County Trojans at home. The Hurricanes moved into Round 2 after beating the North Murray Mountaineers 58 – 14 in the first round last week.

The No. 1 ranked Hurricanes come into the fray tonight with a regional record of 5-0 and an overall record of 11-0. The Trojans have an overall record of 7 – 3 after beating Morgan County in Round 1 last week with a score of 42-3.