MAHS playoff dreams end Friday with 24-21 loss to Peach County

The Monroe Area High School football Hurricanes’ season came to an end Friday when their playoff dreams were dashed in a 24 – 21 loss to the Peach County Trojans. After beating the North Murray Mountaineers 58 – 14 in the first round last week, the Hurricanes came up short in Round 2. Social Circle and George Walton Academy were knocked out last week in Round 1.

The Hurricanes now join the rest of the high school football teams in Walton County in taking time to reflect on the season and prepare for next year. However, they did end the season regional champs and having gone into the playoffs ranked No. 1.