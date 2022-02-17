MAHS students participate in a 3-day Manufacturing Institute coordinated by HSHT program

Monroe Area High School students participate in HSHT tech program. Contributed photo

MONROE, GA – Monroe Area High School’s CTI coordinator, Jami Cash, had 13 students take part in a Manufacturing Institute coordinated by the Georgia High School High Tech (HSHT) Program.

Manufacturing Industries like Hitachi, Leggett & Platt, Kubota, KIA Motors, and Caterpillar employ nearly half a million Georgians. As the Manufacturing industry in our state grows, the need for skilled workers grows with it. The Manufacturing Institute is an exciting opportunity for students to gain industry-recognized certifications that can result in them being more marketable to employers!

The Manufacturing Institute is a 3-day training experience for HSHT students. The trainers for each of the three modules are certified by Georgia Tech and highly organized, efficient, and informative when providing information and hands-on training to the students. A hands-on exercise is included in the training.

The purpose of the training is to learn more about the field of manufacturing. Students will earn 3 certifications that can go on a resume to further their pursuit of careers in the manufacturing industry as they transition out of high school. The 3 certifications are OSHA 10, Lean Six Sigma White Belt Training, and Hands-Only/CPR/AED.

Activities included presentations by Hitachi on employer expectations, hands-on activities, speakers, and much more!