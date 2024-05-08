Major Freeman, of Loganville, graduates from Spartanburg Methodist College

SPARTANBURG, SC (05/08/2024)– Major Freeman, of Loganville, GA, graduated with their Associate in Science degree from Spartanburg Methodist College in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Commencement exercises were held on Saturday, May 4, at Spartanburg High School.

U.S. Army Major Jeremy Boeh served as the commencement speaker and Hali Gardner, of Boiling Springs, SC, was selected as the student speaker.

About Spartanburg Methodist College: Located in Spartanburg, South Carolina, Spartanburg Methodist College is a private, liberal arts college open to students of all religious and non-religious backgrounds. The college serves approximately 1,000 students and offers six associate degrees, five bachelor’s degrees, and 11 100% online associate and bachelor’s degree options. SMC’s unique Camak Core professional development program prepares graduates for the business world with education in critical workplace skills that employers value in new hires. Affiliated with the United Methodist Church and established in 1911, SMC students experience the transformative powers of academic excellence, intellectual exploration, social awareness, and character development in a supportive environment where they can thrive.

