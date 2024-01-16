Make a pottery mug at Monroe Walton Center for the Arts during Saturday Soiree Jan 20

The community is invited to drop in and make a pottery mug with the Monroe Walton Center for the Arts pottery instructor, Rebecca, during the Saturday Soirée on Jan. 20.

At a cost of $28, visitors can drop in for about an hour between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to make their own pottery mug. The $28 covers the cost of all supplies.

This is reported to be “fun for all ages,” kids and adults. There are many varied stamps to choose from and all works will be ready for pickup in two weeks. This is for all skill levels. Younger ones may need help from their grown-up.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

