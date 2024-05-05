Making a splash in downtown Monroe

It sprinkled just a little with rain before, and after, the grand opening of the splash pad on the new Monroe Town Green Saturday, but the only drops from above on the heads of the excited children during the actual event were from the fountains in the splash pad. The rain held off and let the children enjoy getting wet anyway.

Following what was described as a great first First Friday concert on the Town Green the night before, Monroe Mayor John Howard took his place at the center of the splash pad for the 11 a.m. flipping of the switch. The children followed and got to experience what is sure to become a favorite pastime in downtown Monroe this summer. The children participating in Saturday’s grand opening also were treated to a free Kona Ice.

According to officials, the hours of operation for the remainder of May are Friday, Saturday, and Sundays from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Beginning June 1, it will be operational from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. every day.

The stretch of Church Street in front of the splash pad was shut down for Saturday’s grand opening, but officials say that during future open splash pad days, the road will be open to traffic. It will be up to parents to ensure that children stay on the grass or in the splash pad itself and don’t venture into the road.

Click on the clip below for the official kick off to Monroe’s Splash Pad as fountains were switched on.

