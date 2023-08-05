Malcom confirms she will be running to defend her District 1 seat on the Monroe City Council

MONROE, GA (Aug. 5, 2023) – Incumbent Councilwoman Lee Phillips Malcom has announced that she will be running for re-election for her District 1 seat on the Monroe City Council in November. She is currently in her third consecutive term on the Monroe City Council having been elected to serve from January 2008. Malcom also served on the Monroe City Council from 1984 until 1991 when she moved out of the city for a time. During her time away, she served as the Walton County District 1 Commissioner from 1998 to 2003. Malcom is a lifelong Walton County resident.

Lee Phillips Malcom – Contributed photo

In her bio, Malcom notes that she graduated from Monroe Area Comprehensive High School in 1973 and subsequently graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Early Childhood Education with a minor in Home Economics. She went on to teach in the Walton County School System for 25 years before retiring. Since 2005, she has been a real estate broker/owner of Malcom and Malcom Realty Prof LLC located in downtown Monroe. Malcom is also a graduate of Leadership Walton and is a member of First Baptist Church of Monroe.

Malcom released the following statement in making her announcement.

I began my third term as City Council representative in January of 2020 for District 1. I am seeking re-election because I feel confident that my contributions on the Council are making a difference. I pledge to continue to bridge the gap between the citizens of District 1 and the City of Monroe as a whole. I strive to represent the needs of the citizens and the many businesses in my district and our community. By working together, we can continue to bring about positive changes while preserving our “sense of community.” If re-elected, I will continue to work closely with our Planning and Zoning Department to implement new ordinances to address the blight in our city along with the substandard rental properties and dilapidated structures. I wholeheartedly support our law enforcement department and their growing needs. Controlled quality growth is another challenge that we face and this is something that we must encourage both city and county leaders to address together. Proper zoning and ordinance control can help achieve the quality growth that we desire for everyone. The national challenge of affordable housing is defined differently depending on who you ask and I will work hard with the city’s leadership to partner with quality home builders that share these same goals; quality homes at affordable prices that further contribute to our standards and help us avoid becoming another Gwinnett County. Police officers and firefighters who contribute to our safety, educators that contribute to our children;s future and all of our hard-working citizens that contribute to our wonderful city and county deserve to live, work and play in the Monroe they call home, and I will work to make that happen. We have made tremendous strides to improve our city parks. I will continue to support staff finding creative funding mechanisms to secure funds to improve and expand our parks. With so many young families moving into our downtown district, it is imperative that there be more welcoming green space and safe recreation spaces. Providing an inviting and safe environment for our children and all citizens is of utmost importance. As a graduate of The University of Georgia, Leadership Walton and over 25 years of service to the City of Monroe and Walton County government, I feel uniquely qualified for this position. As a Councilwoman, I pledge to continue to advocate for fiscal responsibility, public safety, transparency in our government, and sustainable economic development in the City of Monroe. My constituents know that I am willing to put personal agendas aside to speak up for the best interest of our city. I am always willing to discuss matters of concern and I am responsive to their questions and concerns.

Malcon said she invites any citizen to contact her on issues of concern or ideas on how to make Monroe the “Best Small Town” in Georgia. She can be contacted by phone at 404-218-2213.