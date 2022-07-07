Male and female arrested in connection with a series of armed robberies in Gwinnett County

Photo credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

(Lawrenceville, Ga., July 6, 2022) – Gwinnett County Police Department reported the arrests of Steve Alan Coleman, 35, of Atlanta and Larkerria Dominque Stevenson, 25, of Buford in connection with a series of armed robberies in Gwinnett County and other jurisdictions. Coleman is charged with four counts of Armed Robbery, four counts of Aggravated Assault, four counts of Possession of a Firearm during a felony, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a convicted Felon. Stevenson is charged with Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault. The are both charged with committing armed robberies at a Pizza Hut in Lawrenceville on June 25, at Metro PCS in Lawrenceville on June 27, at PetSmart in Duluth on June 29, and at O’Reilly Automotive in Duluth on July 5 before they were arrested not long after that Gwinnett Police.

According to the press release, on June 25, 2022, Coleman and Stevenson allegedly committed an armed robbery at a Pizza Hut restaurant in Lawrenceville. On June 27, 2022, they allegedly committed the same act at a Metro PCS Store in Lawrenceville, then on June 29, 2022, at the PetSmart in Duluth, with the final alleged armed robbery on July 5, 2022, at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts in Dacula after which they were arrested by Gwinnett Police Robbery detectives.

In the series of armed robberies, the suspects act like they are customers and approach the register with an item on hand or ask questions about an order. Coleman then shows a black semiautomatic handgun to the cashier and orders them to fill a bag with money while racking the handgun’s slide. During the investigation, detectives learned that Stevenson was the registered owner of a 2015 Black Chrysler 300 Ga Tag TAC4893. The vehicle matched the description of the black Chrysler 300 driving during all Armed Robbery incidents in Gwinnett County with ties to additional Armed Robberies in Chamblee, Acworth, and Gwinnett City limits of Lilburn and Tucker. Shortly after the Armed Robbery at the O’Reilly’s Auto Parts in Buford, a Gwinnett Police K9 officer, and uniform officers conducted a traffic stop on a black Chrysler 300 matching the description of the vehicle that had just left the store. Coleman and Stevenson were arrested on the scene, transported to the Gwinnett County Detention center, and held without bond. Case Number: 22-0051956, 22-0052556, 22-0053093, 22-0054784 Press release from Gwinnett County Police Department

Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.