Man arrested for pointing a laser at a police helicopter

(Duluth, Ga., July 26, 2023) – The Gwinnett County Police Department arrested a 36-year-old Dalton man for pointing a green laser at a police helicopter that was flying in the Pleasant Hill Road and Satellite Boulevard.

According to a press release from GCPD, on July 22, 2023, the air unit was conducting an air security check when they were hit by a green laser pointed at the cockpit. The helicopter’s flight crew was able to pinpoint where the laser came from and directed officers to contact two individuals at the location.

After some investigation, Aurelio Angeles Bautista, 36, of Dalton, was arrested and charged for Pointing a Laser at an Aircraft. He was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail and the case will be referred to the FAA and the FBI Atlanta Office for follow-up.

“Pointing a laser at an aircraft is extremely dangerous because it can hinder the pilot’s ability to handle the aircraft and interfere with onboard equipment. This activity is illegal due to the potential harm it can do to the pilots, the aircraft, and the general public,” GCPD Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said in the press release.