Man arrested in Gwinnett after allegedly sexually assaulting two female victims

Gwinnett County Police Department is asking any other potential victims to come forward

Xiemohn.Cornish

(Lawrenceville, Ga., April 29, 2022) – Gwinnett County Police have arrested Xiemohn Cornish, 22, of Lawrenceville and charged him with two counts of Sexual Battery and one count Giving False Name, Address, or Birthdate to Law Enforcement Officer.

According to a press release from GCPD, on Monday, April 25, officers responded to an assault call where a 59-year-old female from Duluth said a man followed her onto her patio and grabbed her buttocks. Witnesses described the male as a black male around 6’0 feet, approximately 180 lbs., wearing an orange hoodie and jeans.

On Tuesday, April 26, officers responded to an assault call where a 47-year-old female from Lawrenceville stated that a black male grabbed her buttocks and breast. The victim was able to fight the male off. The male was described as wearing an orange hoodie and jeans.

On Thursday, April 28, a uniform patrol unit patrolling the area of Sweetwater Road observed Cornish, who fit the description of the male. Cornish initially provided a false name and date of birth to the officers. During the investigation, detectives determined that Cornish was the suspect in the two incidents on April 25 and April 26.

If you have been a victim or know of anyone who may have been a victim of such assaults, the are asked to contact GCPD detectives. In addition, we urge the public to be mindful and aware of their surroundings.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770- 513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: GP-2200345324 and GP-220034643