Man arrested in Gwinnett for multiple felonies including kidnapping and impersonating an officer

Gwinnett County PD seek information on other suspects involved in the incident

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA.- (Jan. 31, 2024) – Gwinnett County Department reportS that detectives have arrested Luis Soto and charged him with Home Invasion, two counts of Kidnapping, two counts of Aggravated Assault, two counts of False Imprisonment, two counts of Armed Robbery, and one count of Impersonating a Public Official.

According to a press release from GCPD, on DeC. 6, 2023, officers assigned to Central Precinct responded to a home invasion at 1400 Herrington Road in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

“The victims, in this case, reported three suspects, dressed in tactical gear and armed with guns, grabbed him as he was returning home and forced their way into his apartment. Once the suspects were inside the home, they zip-tied the victim and his son and demanded drugs and money from the victim. The suspects made statements that they were federal agents and had the victim under surveillance for many months. The suspects stole about $3,000 worth of sneakers and jewelry. The victims were able to free themselves after the suspects left and called 911,” GCPD reported.

In the follow up investigation, detectives were able to identify Soto as one of the suspects involved and on Jan. 25 GCPD Gang Unit and Narcotics Unit arrested him at a felony traffic stop. He was taken into custody without incident.

In a subsequent search warrant at a location associated with Soto, tactical vests, ammunition, police badges, and shoes belonging to the victim were located. Detectives are still working on identifying the other two individuals involved in the home invasion. Soto is currently being held in the Gwinnett County Jail with no bond.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. M

