Man charged for allegedly carjacking a woman at an assisted living facility in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (May 15, 2024) – A man was arrested in Gwinnett County for the alleged carjacking of a woman at an assisted living facility on Grayson Highway in unincorporated Lawrenceville. Gwinnett County Police Department report that following the incident, the suspect returned to the very same scene, only to be met by police.

According to a press release from GCPD, on Thursday May 9, at 9:30 pm, officers assigned to the Bay Creek Precinct responded to a carjacking call at a local assisted living facility located at 1466 Grayson Highway in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

Keyonne Mann

“Officers met with the victim and learned she had parked her vehicle in a parking spot and while walking to her apartment, was approached from behind by a male pointing a firearm at her. The man stole her purse and keys to her vehicle and fled the scene. While on scene, officers observed a suspicious vehicle parked next to where the victim had parked, with several items in plain view such as latex gloves and other tools commonly associated with this type of crime. Through the course of the investigation, officers found that the registered owner of the suspicious vehicle, identified as Keyonne Mann, 25, of Grayson, had an active warrant,” GCPD reported in the press release.

Suspect’s vehicle

While police were still on the scene, the suspect returned to the scene in an Uber and was detained due to his active warrant. He told officers that he did not live in the complex and had parked his vehicle there due to it overheating. Officers got the pickup location for Mann from the Uber driver and and located the victim’s vehicle a few houses away.

Mann was subsequently arrested and charged with Carjacking, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Editor’s Note: Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

