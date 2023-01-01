Man faces slew of charges after overnight pursuit and collision with Monroe Police vehicle

MONROE, GA (Dec. 31, 2022) Georgia State Patrol Trooper Dillon Rutledge confirmed that an attempt by Monroe Police to perform a traffic stop on a passenger vehicle Friday night resulted in a collision between the suspect and a Monroe Police vehicle.

“The driver did not stop and initiated a pursuit. During the pursuit, the violator entered South Broad Street traveling north. In an attempt to stop the violator, Monroe Police were forced to react to the erratic driving of the violator,” Rutledge said. “This caused the officer and the violator to hit each other on S Broad Street.”

Rutledge said the impact ended the pursuit and the driver was arrested by MPD.

Christopher Presley, 25, was booked into Walton County Jail just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning. He is charged with:

Fleeing to elude

Reckless driving

Failure to maintain lane

Too fast for conditions

Possession/manufacture of controlled substance

Possession/use of drug related objects

Improper equipment

Passing 200ft/oncoming traffic