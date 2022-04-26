Manor Homes is hiring a cook for the Monroe location as well as resident caregivers

Manor Homes are hiring a cook at The Graceful Manor in Monroe Georgia.

Interested persons can call 404.845.6699 or email themanorhomes@yahoo.com

In addition, two locations of Manor Homes are in still in urgent need of resident caregivers openings. The Graceful Manor in Monroe and The Miller Manor in Campton are in search of caregivers for the night shift – 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. NO experience necessary. The company will train the right candidates.

