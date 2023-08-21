Many animals in need of rescue or adoption from Walton County Animal Control

One of the dogs available for rescue or adoption from Walton County Animal Control on Aug. 21, 2023

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Aug. 21, 2023) Walton County Animal Shelter is again filling up with stray, abandoned or pets surrendered by their owners and there are still many dogs waiting in the the Walton County Animal Shelter for somebody to give them a home. They desperately need to get out of the shelter before it is too late for them.

Without somebody stepping up to give them that rescue or home, they are in danger of euthanasia. Click on www.waltonpets.net for the full bios on each.

At this link you can see those who have been saved. If you are in a position to help, you can save a life today.