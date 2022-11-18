Many dogs and cats in Walton County Animal Shelter in need of a home this Christmas

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Nov. 17, 2022) – Bill Wise, Walton County Animal Control Assistant Director and animal rescue coordinator, said there are still many dogs and cats, and kittens, without interest waiting in the shelter for somebody to give them a home for Christmas.

Without somebody stepping up to give them that home, they are in danger of euthanasia. Click on www.waltonpets.net for the full bios on each. At this link you can see those who have been saved. If you are in a position to help, you can save a life today.

Will you be one to assure a Merry Christmas for your new pet this year?