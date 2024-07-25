Maple Heights Community Day to feature Back to School and Health Fair Saturday

Event to include free food, health screenings, school supplies and games

Tuscan Lodge No. 38 F. & A.M. and Zebulon Star No. 166 OES will be having their 10th annual Maple Heights Community Day and Back to School event from 1 – 6 p.m. on Saturday July 27 2024.

“This year Tuscan Lodge partnered with several non profit organizations to add a healthcare component to their annual event. This year’s event will include food games and free school supplies. Participants will also be able to receive free health screenings and resources,” said Diamond Ministries founder and Monroe City Councilwoman Adriane Brown. “Come out and join us for this great event. A special thanks to Prentis Sanchez Marshall; Diamond Ministries Inc., Emory University Center for Maternal Health Equity, and Morehouse School of Medicine for their partnership this year.”

Tuscan Masonic Lodge is located at 623 Maple Street Monroe, Ga 30655.

