March kid’s classes at Monroe Walton Center for the Arts

Details for Kids’ classes can be found HERE on the website.

Email the teacher to register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.

If you have difficulty registering for a class, call us at 770-207-8937.

Paint and Pizza Party with Donna

ages 6+ — Saturday, March 4 – from 12 – 2. Painting: Gnome leprecaun! Please email Donna to register and pay. $30

Pottery with Rebecca Braswell:

ages 9+ — Wednesdays from 4:45 – 5:45

Email Rebecca to register and pay. Fee for one month: $80 for members; $90 for non-members

ART ASAP with Donna Coffman (After School Arts Program: Sept-April only)

General Art classes with different projects, tools and emphasis on skills each month.Kids work at their own age-appropriate level. Instructor: Donna Coffman. Please email Donna for more information. The monthly class fee is $65 members/ $75 non-members, plus a $10 monthly supply fee.

MONDAYS 4 – 5 pm — ages 6 – 95:16 – 6:15 — ages 10+

TUESDAYS ​4 – 5 pm — ages 7 – 9 5:15 – 6:15 — ART 2 for advanced art students ages 10+