March news and events for Monroe Walton Center for the Arts

Summer Art Camp!









REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN for 2022 camps

FIVE weeks of art camp to choose from: Four Mixed Media Camps and one week of Pottery!Registration is due a week before each camp to allow for ordering supplies.Registration is not complete until payment is received. Seating is limited and camps fill quickly!



AGES:

Two age groups for Mixed Media Camps: 5 – 8 and 9 – 12

Pottery Camp: ages 8 and up



Fee per week of camp (includes all supplies):

$175 for members

$185 for non-members



CAMP DATES AND HOURS:

Camps run Monday – Friday from 9 am – noon



MIXED MEDIA CAMP DATES:

Mixed media: age-appropriate art involving various forms of art media for ages 5 – 8 and 9 – 12



June 6 – 10: Mixed media camp

Instructors – Donna Coffman and Donna Guntharp. Register by emailing Donna Coffman. Please register by May 30.



​June 20 – 24: Mixed media camp

Instructors – Rebecca McCartt and Carlee Wooddell. Register HERE . Please register by June 12



​July 11 – 15: Mixed media camp

Instructors – Rebecca McCartt and Carlee Wooddell. Register HERE . Please register by July 3



​July 25 – 29: Mixed media camp

Instructors – Donna Coffman and Donna Guntharp. Register by emailing Donna Coffman. Please register by July 17.



CLAY CAMP — June 13 – 17: CLAY/POTTERY CAMP

Both hand-building and wheel-thrown pieces will be taught for ages 8+

Instructor – Rebecca Braswell. Register HERE . Please register by June 6







Come see the happiest, most lively show of the year!!



RECEPTION – March 24 from 6 – 7:30 pm

Join us as we celebrate the artistic talents of the students in our Elementary Student Art Show. Family, friends and the public are invited!

Lemonade and cookies will be served.



2022 Nature Meets Art Garden Tour







Saturday, May 14 from 10 am – 4 pm

Tickets will go on sale in early April. We have beautiful gardens lined up for you to be inspired by!

If you’d like to help in any way, please email Lori Volk, our Volunteer Chair.



Art Guild Meeting – MWCA members only



Plein Air Workshop







Saturday, April 23 from 8 am – 2 pm

Plein Air Painting Workshop with Andrea Kindl

This workshop is open to any current MWCA member and is free for members to attend. Guild meetings are opportunities for artists to come together to share and learn from each other.



PLEASE RSVP by emailing Juli Tredwell, our Guild Chair.



Location: William-Harris Homestead, 3636 Ga Hwy 11, Monroe Ga



See more information, including recommended supplies HERE



Adult and older teen Classes

Details for Adult classes can be found * HERE * on our website.

Teens 16+ are welcome in most of our Adult Classes. Register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.







ONCE-A-MONTH JOURNALING WORKSHOP with Ann Mann:

Sunday, March 20 from 1:30 – 2:30 — tips, tools and techniques to help you with your journaling practice. REGISTER HERE



SIP AND PAINT (no teens!) with Donna Coffman:

Friday, March 25 at 7pm – Email Donna to RSVP and get on her “education” email list for advance notice of classes – painting: TBA



Beading After Dark with Julie Bell:

Saturday, March 26 from 6 – 8 pm – Email Julie to RSVP. More info HERE



Walton Writers events with Barbara Barth

Zoom meetings held twice monthly — the first Thursday and second Saturday — join Walton Writers MeetUp to learn more!



Beginner Guitar Lessons with Zach Coffman:

Thirty-minute-long individual lessons starting offered weekly at various times and days. Ages 9 to adult. Schedule your time and register by emailing Zach



POTTERY with Rebecca Braswell:Tuesdays from 5 – 6 Teens onlyWednesdays from 6 – 7:30pm andThursday and Friday mornings from 10 – 11:30amBeginner Pottery next six week course begins in March <FULL>Register by emailing Rebecca KNITTING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 12 – 1

REGISTER HERE



DRAWING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 2 – 3 pm

REGISTER HERE



TAI CHI with Tracey Temple:

Fridays from 10 – 11 am – held by special arrangement at The Bridge of Georgia here in Monroe. REGISTER HERE







Kids’ Classes

Details for Kids’ classes can be found HERE on our website.

Email the teacher to register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.

If you have difficulty registering for a class, call us at 770-207-8937.







Paint and Pizza Party with Donna Coffman

ages 6+ — Saturday, April 2from 12 – 2. Email Donna to register and pay. Painting: TBA



Pottery with Rebecca Braswell:

ages 9+ — Wednesdays from 4:45 – 5:45

Email Rebecca



ART ASAP (After School Arts Program)

General Art classes with different projects, tools and emphasis on skills each month.Kids work at their own age-appropriate level. Instructor: Donna Coffman.MONDAYS 4 – 5 pm — ages 6 – 85:16 – 6:15 — ages 7 – 12ish – (great for siblings!)TUESDAYS (FULL)​4 – 5 pm — ages 7 – 9 5:15 – 6:15 — ages 9 – 12 Email Donna to register and pay. Space is limited. September – May only



Mommy & Me age 18 months – 5 year-olds + Caregiver

First and Third Thursday from 10am – 11am

Fee and registration:

For 2 consecutive classes and supplies: $40 for members, $50 for non-members. Register and pay by emailing Carlee



Lil’ Artist Preschool Art for 3 – 5 year-olds

Every Tuesday from 1 – 2 pm

Fee and registration:

For 4 consecutive classes and supplies: $75 for members, $85 for non-members. Register and pay by emailing Carlee.







FREE CREATIVE GATHERINGS

Meet new friends and hang out/create with others! … for free!



Not Your Mama’s Book Club — March 29

Meets in our Book Nook the last Tuesday of each month from 7 – 9 pm. Led by author, Carole Townsend. Enjoy reading? You’ll have fun in our Book Club – a collection of fabulous ladies discovering new worlds through books. To learn more, ask to join the group’s Facebook page: Not Your Mama’s Book Club! or email Carole.



MONROE MAKERS

Drop in Thursdays anytime between 1 – 3 pm to hang out with other creatives. Paint angels for our ART MD kits with JoeAnn and Grace or bring your own supplies and do your own thing!



OLD TIME MUSIC OPEN JAM — March 26

Once a month on the fourth Saturday from 1 – 4 pm – You’re invited to drop by and listen … or join in and play! ​Free and open to the public. Acoustic instruments only: fiddle, guitar, banjo, mandolin, ukulele, bass.



SUNDAY WRITE IN

Every Sunday from 1:30 – 4:30 pm

This FREE Creative Gathering is open to anyone interested in writing. Feel free to drop in Sundays anytime between 1:30 – 4:30 to write in a supportive environment or chat with others about writing – hosted by writer, Barbara Barth. Bring a snack and drink if you’d like!



SOUTHERN SISTERS IN CRIME WRITING GROUP

Fourth Sunday of every other month at 3:00 — April 24

They are members of the National Sisters in Crime. You do not have to be a mystery writer to join, just enjoy the genre. Email Marlene Buchanan if you are interested in attending.







We’re EXCITED to try something N*E*W in 2022 … how about YOU??



TINY ART SHOW – May 26 – July 7



This is an open call to ALL artists to exhibit and sell your small works. Works must be available for purchase. For artists 18 years old or older. Works on canvas/board/paper are not to exceed 64 square inches (excluding framing). Three-Dimensional sculpture/glass/pottery etc. are not to exceed 8”h x 8”w x 8”d. Artists are welcome to enter up to six (6) original works of art and up to six per artist will be accepted.



DROP OFF: Friday and Saturday, May 20 – 21 from 11 am – 5 pm

APPLICATION FEE – $25 for up to six pieces.

Unlike our usual shows, this is a “show and sale”: pieces may be purchased and taken home during the show. Artists are encouraged to bring in new works as artwork is sold.



Find the link to the full guidelines HERE



REGIONAL JURIED ART SHOW

​September 1 – October 20

​VIEW/DOWNLOAD ALL GUIDELINES HERE



ELIGIBILITY- This show is open to all artists and features these categories: 2D, 3D, photography, functional pottery and fiber. This is a JURIED show: This means that we will have a panel of jurists to decide which pieces are allowed into the show. Please note that the jurors may choose as appropriate for this show anywhere from zero to all three of the works you submit. Fee is non-refundable. While the Show will be live and in-person in our gallery, the submission process is ONLINE only; please note that having a “gmail” account will make this a more streamlined process.



SHOW DATES – Opens: September 1 | Closes: October 20

ONLINE submissions due: June 30 – July 31

Email notification of accepted works: August 16

Drop off accepted works: Friday – Saturday, August 26 – 27 (11am – 5pm)



Wine & Cheese Reception & Awards: Friday, Sept 9 from 6 – 7:30 pm



Pickup: Friday – Saturday, Oct 21 – 22 (11am – 5pm)



APPLICATION FEE (one fee covers up to three works) – pay online HERE

Only one application per artist is allowed.