March TRIAD breakfast Friday will feature musical entertainment

The March 2023 TRIAD breakfast meeting will feature musical entertainment.

“It will be the Bold Springs Men’s Trio of Jerry Bowen, Chris Gallman and Bruce Watts, accompanied by painist Judy Rupard and Bass Guitarist Bob Rupard,” Janice Tribble said. “This group is from Bold Springs Church! You don’t want to miss this they do a wonderful job.”

On the first Friday of every month, local senior citizens gather in the community room at the Retreat at Loganville (formerly Southern Plantation) for the Walton County TRIAD meeting. This gives law enforcement the opportunity to meet with seniors and brief them on what is going on in the community and address some of their safety concerns. City and county officials also give an update on items of interest to residents – and breakfast is served.

The Retreat of Loganville is located at 580 Tommy Lee Fuller Drive in Loganville.

TRIAD was the subject of a feature in one of the previous issues of Walton Living Magazine. To read the history of how it came to Walton County and what it offers seniors in the community, click or tap on this link.