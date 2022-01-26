Marching Southerners with local student participants win top honor in College Bands

Contributed photo

JACKSONVILLE, AL (01/26/2022)– Jacksonville State University’s famed marching band, The Marching Southerners, has won the top prize in college bands – the prestigious Sudler Trophy from the John Phillip Sousa Foundation – and also been invited to represent the US in Normandy, France, at the 80th anniversary of D-Day in June 2024. Local members of the band include:

Madison Smith of Monroe (30655), Mellophone section.

Brody Lindsey of Monroe (30655), Mellophone section.

About Jacksonville State University: Founded in 1883 as a state teachers college, Jacksonville State University has grown from humble beginnings into the Alabama regional university with the highest percentage of accredited programs. Located in the Appalachian foothills midway between Birmingham and Atlanta, JSU offers more than 150 courses of study, including over 40 online programs, at the undergraduate and graduate level. To learn more, visit www.jsu.edu, call 1-800-231-JAX1 or e-mail jaxfacts@jsu.edu.

About the Marching Southerners: Established in 1956, the Marching Southerners band is the pride of Jacksonville State University, serving as not just game day entertainment but also as ambassadors for the institution. Housed within the Dr. David L. Walters Department of Music, the 500 member band is comprised of a diverse group of students from across campus, many of whom are studying to become high school band directors. With class and excellence, the Southerners extend “The Friendliest Campus in the South” motto wherever they go, both on the field and off. Learn more at www.marchingsoutherners.org.

