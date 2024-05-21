Marshall’s in Monroe and TJ Maxx in Loganville have job openings

Marshall’s in Monroe has a job posting for a retail sales associate and TJ Maxx in Loganville has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the TJX Career website on May 21, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
- Retail Sales Associate – Marshalls Category Retail Associates Required Id 2251917 Location Monroe, GA, 30656
- Customer Experience Coordinator – TJ Maxx Category Retail Associates Required Id 2246469 Location Loganville, GA, 30052
- Retail Department Supervisor – TJ Maxx Category Retail Associates Required Id 2246468 Location Loganville, GA, 30052
- Merchandise Associate – TJ Maxx Category Retail Associates Required Id 2250053 Location Loganville, GA, 30052
- Key Carrier Coor – TJ Maxx Category Retail Associates Required Id 2246472 Location Loganville, GA, 30052
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.