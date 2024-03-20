Martinez seeks another term in Georgia House of Representatives

After his historic election two years ago, Rey Martinez is eager to run for another term in the State House of Representatives.

The former Loganville mayor is set for the 2024 campaign in District 111, which includes Loganville, Dacula, Monroe and Between.

“I look forward to another term serving the best interests of our citizens,” Martinez said. “During the past two years, the Georgia Legislature has passed many bills that benefit residents of the district and state. I’m proud to have sponsored and supported this type of legislation, but there’s more to be done. From the days when I served as Mayor of Loganville, public safety has been my top priority.”

Georgia District 111 Rep. Rey Martinez

Martinez has always worked as an advocate of law enforcement officials.

“I will continue to work on legislation that supports law enforcement, first responders and education,” he said. “It’s been a great honor and privilege to represent my constituents and look forward to representing in the years to come.”

Martinez had no opposition in the Republican primary but will face Democrat Scott T. Jackson, a public speaker consultant.

