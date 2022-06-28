Martinez to attend opening of the Hispanic Community Center in Gwinnett on Wednesday

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (June 28, 2022) – Former Loganville mayor and Georgia District 111 Republican nominee Rey Martinez will be in attendance tomorrow, June 29, for the Grand Opening of the Republican National Committee Hispanic Community Center in Suwanee. RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel will be in town for the event and Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King is also a featured guest.

Martinez, born in Puerto Rico to Cuban parents, was elected the first Hispanic mayor of Loganville or any city in Gwinnett or Walton County in 2017. He is also believed to the the first Hispanic mayor in Georgia. After serving one term as mayor of Loganville, he chose not to run for reelection in 2021 deciding instead to run for the Georgia District 111 seat. The seat is the one that was formerly District 114 held by Rep. Tom Kirby (R-Loganville). After redistricting, it is now District 111 and Martinez was unopposed in the Republican Primary on May 24, 2022. He will face Democratic nominee Ryan Cox in the November 2022 midterms. King is also facing competition for his seat as Insurance Commissioner in November. He will be going up against Democrat Janice Laws Robinson.

The opening of Hispanic Community Centers across the nation are part of the RNC’s multi-million outreach to the Hispanic community. According to Real Clear Politics, Hispanics have been moving away from the Democratic Party in recent years and the Republic Party is looking to pick up those votes. This will be the third Hispanic Community Center opened in Georgia in advance of the 2022 Midterm Elections.

“This center will be staffed by paid workers and will be used for the distribution of Hispanic Community outreach and information which will be helpful to our community. There will also be events at the location,” Martinez said.

The doors will open at 3:30 p.m. and the event will begin at 4 p.m. The center is located at 1300 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Unit 2203, in Suwanee.