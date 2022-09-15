Mathews Park to close for 4 days next week for asphalt and concrete work

Lake at Mathews Park in Monroe, Ga. Photo credit: Sharon Swanepoel

Monroe, Ga. (Sept. 15, 2022) – Mathews Park in Monroe is scheduled to be completely closed from Monday, Sept. 19, to Thursday, Sept. 22, for asphalt and concrete work to be completed on the entrance, new exit, new front parking area, and previously existing areas around the front of the park. City officials said there will still be a few remaining closures in the coming weeks until the process is completed.

Much of the rehabilitation of Mathews Park has already been completed. When complete, these upgrades will include the additional playground equipment, benches around the lake, picnic tables, trash receptacles, grills, swings, painted pavilions, entrance signage and the restroom facility.

“The grading of new parking lot and curbs are in and the parks logo design is complete – and the pavilion should be there any day,” Monroe Assistant Administrator Chris Bailey said at this month’s city Council meeting.

The project is funded by a portion of the 2019 Special Local Option Sales Tax that was approved by Walton County voters.