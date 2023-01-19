Matthew Talbot Chapter, NSDAR, to host free ‘Discover Your Patriot genealogy workshop

The Matthew Talbot Chapter, NSDAR (National Society Daughters of the American Revolution) will host a free “Discover Your Patriot” genealogy workshop for women in the Walton County community. The event will be held at the Monroe-Walton Library, 217 W. Spring St. in Monroe on Sunday, Jan. 29. beginning at 2 p.m.

The workshop is limited to 25 participants and preregistration is required, organizers said. Participants are encouraged to bring their own laptops or tablets, family birth and death certificates, old family bibles, other lineage records, etc. There will be a limited number of computers available on site.

To register or for more information, email the Matthew Talbot Chapter at matthewtalbot.gadar@gmail.com or leave a voice mail message at 404-558-1512 and your call will be returned.