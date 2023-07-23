Matties Call: Gwinnett PD seek help in finding missing 84-year-old man in need of medical care

Gwinnett Police need the public’s help locating a missing elderly man who is in possible need of medical care. Mr. Donald Hively was last seen on the afternoon of July 22. If seen please call 911. More information here: https://t.co/UvAgw7Asd4 — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) July 23, 2023

(Peachtree Corners, Ga., July 23rd, 2023) – The Gwinnett County Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a missing person with an extensive medical history and believed to be in need of medical care.

Donald Hively (84) was last seen on the afternoon of Friday, July 22nd, at approximately 2:00 P.M. at Village Park Assisted Living located at 5701 Spalding Drive in unincorporated Peachtree Corners. He was last seen wearing a red, white, and blue plaid shirt and blue jean pants. He is not in possession of a cell phone, or it has been switched off.

Police have conducted an extensive search on the ground utilizing both officers and K9s, as well as from the air with help from the Police Aviation Unit without success. Gwinnett Police are asking if anyone sees Mr. Hively to please call 911.