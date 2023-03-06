Mattie’s Call: Gwinnett PD seek help in locating missing Snellville man, 73, with medical issues

MATTIE’S CALL– DWIGHT BRYSON (Age 73)

(Snellville, Ga., March 5, 2023) – The Gwinnett County Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a missing male with a diminished mental capacity who also suffers from other serious medical conditions.Dwight Bryson (73) was last seen in the morning hours of Sunday, March 5 . He is approximately 5’10” and weighs 140 lbs.

Between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., Bryson left his home on foot with the assistance of a walker near Parkwood Court in Snellville. He was last seen wearing a Vietnam War Veteran baseball hat, black sweatshirt, jeans, and white tennis shoes. Bryson may have been seen getting into a black SUV near his neighborhood which was the last potential sighting of him.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513- 5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: GP230017441