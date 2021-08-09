Matties Call issued by Union City Police for 74-year-old Man with Alzheimers

At 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 9, 2021, the Union City Police Department issued a Matties Call for a 74-year-old man who suffers from Alzheimers.

Boswell Williams was last seen near the area of 7985 Flat Shoals Road in Union City at about 5:58 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8.

Williams is a black male, 74, 5 ft 7 in and weighing 162 pounds. He has short black and gray hair and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black pants and blue bedroom slippers. He is most likely on foot and suffers from Alzheimers Disease.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Boswell Williams, call 911 immediately or Union City Police Department at 770-964-1333.