Mattie’s Call issued for 54-year-old woman discharged from the hospital in Monroe

Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie’s Call for a woman who was allegedly scheduled to leave the hospital in Monroe via UBER on Jan. 5, 2022 for her new home in Riverdale, Ga. She never arrived.

On January 6, 2022, at approximately 2:52 P.M. Clayton County Officers responded to the 5900 block of Highway 85 Riverdale, GA in reference to a missing person. Upon arrival, officers learned on January 4, 2022, Gladys Glenn was released from a hospital in Monroe, GA. She was scheduled to be transported to her new residence on January 5, 2022, via UBER but she never arrived.Gladys Glenn is described as a fifty-four-year-old white female with black hair, brown eyes. She is 5’2” in height and weighs 240 lbs. Her clothing description is unknown. Ms. Glenn has been diagnosed with Psychosis, Bi-Polar Disorder, and Schizophrenia.Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Gladys Glenn is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

Clayton County Police Department