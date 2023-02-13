Mattie’s Call update: Located safe – Ronald Arpie, 90, of Gwinnett County

Ronald Arpie was located safely at a gas station in Decatur, Georgia. He has been reunited with his family.

(Lawrenceville, Ga., February 12, 2023) – The Gwinnett Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a missing male with a diminished mental capacity who also suffers from other serious medical conditions.

Ronald Arpie (90) was last seen in the morning hours of Sunday, February 12th. He is approximately 5’06” and weighs 135 lbs.

At approximately 11:00 a.m., Arpie left his home located near Lawrenceville-Suwanee Rd and Taylor Rd in unincorporated Lawrenceville. He was last seen wearing a navy-blue zip up jacket, white/tan pants, and black sneakers. Arpie’s vehicle is a red 1997 Ford Ranger pick-up truck (Georgia tag 336YHH) which was last seen by Flock cameras in the area of Ackworth at 2:24 P.M. Arpie suffers from dementia and may not know his address or way home.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: GP230011505