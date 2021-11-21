Maxwell part of Piedmont University’s Production of ‘Walk Two Moons’

Piedmont students Garrett Smith, Carly Jelinek, and Lizzy Carver in character as John, Sal, and Sugar for “Walk Two Moons.” Contributed photo

DEMOREST, GA (11/19/2021)– Piedmont University’s Theatre Department presented Walk Two Moons, a story of abandonment, grief, and identity, in November.

Several students were among the cast and crew, including Sierra Maxwell of Monroe, GA.

Based on the bestselling Newberry Medal-winning novel by Sharon Creech, “Walk Two Moons” follows 15-year-old Sal and her friend, Phoebe. Sal’s mother left her more than a year ago, and Phoebe’s mother has recently disappeared.

The disappearance of Phoebe’s mother brings back painful memories for Sal. The two girls begin to concoct murderous plots and schemes to explain the disappearance of Phoebe’s mother. Sal shares her conspiracy theories with her grandparents during a cross-country trip to confront her mother.

Through the telling of her friend’s story, Sal ultimately realizes that things – and people – are not always what they seem.

“That realization ties to the proverb that inspired the title of the show: ‘Don’t judge a person until you have walked two moons in their moccasins,'” said Kathy Blandin, associate theatre professor and director of “Walk Two Moons.”

Freshman Carly Jelnick played the character of Sal.

“Sal places herself in the shoes of several other characters during the play and becomes more compassionate and understanding as a result. Imagine how different the world would be if we all did that,” Blandin said.

“Walk Two Moons” was performed Nov. 18-20 at the Swanson Center Black Box Theatre, located on Piedmont University’s Demorest campus, 1021 Central Ave.

For more information on Piedmont’s Theatre Department, visit piedmont.edu/program/theatre-arts.

About Piedmont University

Founded in 1897, Piedmont University is a comprehensive liberal arts institution offering a variety of career-oriented majors. Its four colleges – Arts & Sciences, Business, Education, and Nursing & Health Sciences – develop tomorrow’s leaders by engaging students in the classroom, in their community, and around the world. Piedmont University has a 300-acre residential campus nestled in the foothills of the north Georgia mountains and a campus in Athens.