May Monroe City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, May 14

The City of Monroe will have its May 2024 meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 in Council Chamber, Monroe City Hall located at 215 N Broad Street. The public is invited to attend. The full agenda follows

Invocation Roll Call Approval of Agenda Approval of Consent Agenda

a. April 9, 2024 Council Minutes

b. April 9, 2024 Executive Session Minutes

c. January 23, 2024 Historic Preservation Commission Minutes

d. March 14, 2024 Downtown Development Authority Minutes

e. March 14, 2024 Conventions and Visitors Bureau Minutes

II. PUBLIC FORUM Public Presentation(s)

a. Mental Health Awareness Proclamation

b. Walton Teen Advocacy Board Presentation Public Comment(s)

III. BUSINESS ITEMS City Administrator Update

1 Assistant City Administrator Update Department Reports

a. Monthly Central Services Report

b. Monthly Code Report

c. Monthly Economic Development Report

d. Monthly Finance Report

e. Monthly Fire Report

f. Monthly Police Report

g. Monthly Solid Waste Report

h. Monthly Streets & Transportation Report

i. Monthly Telecom Report

j. Monthly Water, Sewer, Gas & Electric Report Department Requests

a. Public Works: Approval – 2024 Local Road Assistance Administration Funds (LRA)

IV. NEW BUSINESS New Business

a. Natural Gas Delivery Service Intergovernmental Agreement

b. MONROE Sign

c. Appointment – Historic Preservation Commission

d. Resolution – 2023 Budget Amendments

e. Resolution – 2024 National Opioid Fund Budget

V. DISTRICT ITEMS District Items Mayoral Update

VI. EXECUTIVE SESSION Legal Issue (s)

VII. ADJOURN

