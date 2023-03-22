Mayor Pro tem Price, Councilman Jackson lauded for excellence

Social Circle Mayor David Keener recognizes Mayor Pro tem Traysa Price, left, and District 2 City Council Member Tyson Jackson, right, during a recent City Council meeting for their continuing commitment to the community. The pair earned Certificates of Excellence and certificates for completing the Robert E. Knox, Jr. Municipal Leadership Institute program.

(Photo courtesy of The City of Social Circle)

Social Circle Mayor David Keener recognized Mayor Pro tem Traysa Price and District 2 City Council Member Tyson Jackson during a regular Feb. 21, 2023, City Council meeting for their commitment to public service. Price and Jackson recently pursued further training in municipal governance and achieved high marks.

“At the Cities United Summit in January of this year, Mayor Pro tempore Price and Council Member Jackson were awarded the Certificate of Excellence and the certificate for completing the Robert E. Knox Jr. Municipal Leadership Institute Program,” Mayor Keener said.

Price and Jackson participated in classes offered by the Harold R. Holtz Training Institute. The training institute works in partnership with the Georgia Municipal Association and The Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia. The continuing education program serves to help city officials enhance their skills in municipal-related matters, according to Keener.

“By completing training, municipal elected officials and city managers can earn certificates,” the mayor explained. “These certificates are achieved after completing a set number of classes and hours.”

Certificates include a Certificate of Recognition, Certificate of Achievement, Certificate of Excellence, Certificate of Distinction, Certificate of Dedication, and a certificate for completing the Robert E. Knox Jr. Municipal Leadership Institute Program.