This event is sponsored by the Monroe Junior Service League and this year will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022. It is free to the community and will include hotdogs, the Easter Bunny and lots of eggs! It is open to elementary children and younger (5th grade or younger) – Egg Hunt areas are divided by ages.

The McDaniel-Tichenor House is located at 319 McDaniel Street in Monroe.