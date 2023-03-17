McKibben sworn in as new SCCS board member

Amber McKibben (left) was officially sworn in as a Social Circle City Schools Board of Education member. Judge Chevada McCamy, a fellow graduate of the Social Circle City Schools, conducted the swearing in. Photo credit: Stephen Milligan photo | The Walton Tribune

Amber McKibben was seated last Thursday after being sworn in as the newest member of the Social Circle Board of Education. McKibben was se- lected by the board to finish out the remaining term of departing board member Michael O’Conor, who resigned last month due to ongoing health concerns.

McKibben will complete O’Conor’s last year on the board. The general election to select a member for a new, full four-year term will be held this November. Board officials said they received several applications for the open board seat and chose McKibben as the most qualified candidate for the seat. McKibben, who works for the city of Social Circle, said she has deep roots in the community and its schools.

“I graduated from Social Circle High School and my daughter is in kindergarten here now,” McKibben said.

McKibben was sworn in Thursday night at the regular monthly board meeting by Judge Chevada McCamy, a fellow graduate of the Social Circle City Schools.

“I am proud to give the oath of office to Amber as a fellow graduated of Social Circle High School,”

McCamy said. “She graduated in the same class as my younger brother, actually.”

McKibben will serve at least until the end of December, but said she’s already planning on running in this year’s election to earn a full term starting next year.

“I’m looking forward to serving on the board,” McKibben said.