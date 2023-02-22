Meet another team who will be Dancing with the Stars for Project Renewal

Dancing with the Stars for Project Renewal 2023 will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2022, at Walnut Grove High School, 4863 Guthrie Cemetery Road, Loganville, GA 30052. It will consist of local dignitaries performing dances that have been choreographed by local dance professionals. The tickets are $30 each and each ticket you purchase counts as 30 votes for your favorite star. The dance teams this year are:

Dancer                                               Instructor

Janice Baldwin – Walton Addie Linder

Lori Krieger – Newton                      Scott Palma

Dean Pannell – Newton                   Kyle Jones

Kristy & Wade Daniel – Walton       Amanda Gibson

Kerie Rowe – Walton                        Sabrina Burke

Eli Connell – Walton                         Allison Bentley

Mark Whitley – Walton                     Dr. Maggie Detrick

Over the next couple weeks, we will continue to introduce the teams and encourage you to get tickets to attend the event in support of your favorite team. It is a fun night of entertainment for a much needed resource in the local community.

Click or tap on the link below for an introduction from the seventh team to be featured, again from Walton County, Mark Whitley and Dr. Maggie Detrick . Click on this link to purchase tickets and cast your votes.

