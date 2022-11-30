Meet driver Josef Newgarden and the Hitachi racecar in downtown Monroe Thursday

MONROE, GA (Nov. 30, 2022) – The community is invited to meet driver Josef Newgarden and the Hitachi racecar in Downtown Monroe on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Newgarden will be in the parking lot at West Highland Avenue and North Borad Street between 4 – 6 p.m. with the racecar.

According to officials with Hitachi Astemo, “this past July, Josef won his fourth 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES race in the No. 2 Hitachi Dallara/Chevrolet at Hy-Veedeals.com 250 at Iowa Speedway. Hitachi Astemo proudly provides fuel-system components for INDYCAR engines.”

You can learn more about Josef and Team Penski | Hitachi at https://www.indycar.com/…/IndyCar-Series/Josef-Newgardenht…