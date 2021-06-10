Melvin Lowe III, of Loganville, graduates from Ohio University

ATHENS, OH (06/09/2021)– Melvin Lowe III from Loganville, GA, graduated with a Master of Sports Administration from the College of Business at Ohio University.

More than 4,800 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for spring semester 2021.

The graduates represented many areas of the United States and an abundance of countries, including: Bangladesh, Canada, China, Ghana, India, Japan and the United Kingdom.

About Ohio University

