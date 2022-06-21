Members from Journey Church from Monroe travel to Puerto Rico on mission trip

Members from Journey Church from Monroe who are on a short-term mission trip to Puerto Rico. Contributed photo

Fifteen members from Journey Church, from Monroe, Georgia, are currently in Puerto Rico on a short-term mission trip, led by Thirst Missions, from June 20-25, 2022. The team is headed up by Ken Sirmans.

Journey Church members are spending the majority of their time in Caguas, Puerto Rico. They are partnering with Iglesia Pentecostes Mi Barrio La Changa and pastor Edwin Rivero. The team is serving the church and the community through service projects that have to do with hurricane and earthquake relief. They are currently meeting people who need the love of Jesus in their lives and are making memories that they will never forget.

After the team finishes a fulfilling week of ministry, they will explore the cobblestone streets of historic Old San Juan and explore El Morro, the 500-year-old Spanish fort that stands guard over San Juan Harbor. Teams will then visit a local beach where they can swim in the warm waters of the Caribbean Sea, beach comb, and sit in a chair under a palm tree.

Thirst Missions is based in Forest Lake, Minnesota, and has been organizing and leading mission trips since 2008. Thirst Missions, the world’s leader in short term missions, lead groups on trips to Alaska, Appalachia, Belize, and Puerto Rico. Whether it is poverty, homelessness, alcoholism, or other struggles, churches in these areas are in need of love and support. Thirst Missions teams partner with churches on location while taking care of all the logistics and planning, so the group members can lead ministry, while building lasting relationships. Thirst Missions is looking forward to serving with Journey Church in the future!