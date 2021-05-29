Memorial Day – a Time to Remember… and to celebrate our freedoms

School is out and this first long weekend holds the promise of sun, food, and fun, capped off with an occasion to take the time to remember those who have sacrificed so much to give us these freedoms to enjoy.

Officially named Memorial Day in 1967, Monday, May 31 each year is a day to take the time to keep in our thoughts and pay tribute to those who have fallen in all wars. There are several events in the local community that give the opportunity to participate in a ceremony doing just that.

Historical Society of Walton County to host Memorial Day Ceremony

Gwinnett County to hold a virtual Memorial Day Ceremony on May 31

Ride for America returns to Loganville Memorial Day 2021

It also is the time to appreciate the wonderful weather we expect to have and to celebrate the three-day weekend with traditional gatherings of family and friends – and of course outdoor cooking. In the latest issue of Walton Living Magazine, the story on Grillin and Chillin by Melanie Ann Jackson gives you some great tips on how to do just that. Click or tap on the link below to read the story in the digital publication.

HAPPY Memorial Day 2021