The Historical Society of Walton County is hosting a Memorial Day Ceremony honoring our Veterans at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 27.

Participants will include VFW Post 4421, American Legion Post 233, American Legion Post 64, the Monroe Museum and DAR Matthew Talbot Chapter. Guest speaker will be Col. Mitchell Swan, United States Marine Corps.

The Walton County Veterans Memorial is located at 303 South Hammond Drive in Monroe.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print