Memorial Service at MAHS Wednesday in honor of beloved softball coach

Contributed photo

The Monroe Area High School community has been invited to join in celebrating the life of Vanessa Nicole Conwell, the beloved softball coach who passed away this week. There will be a Memorial Service for Coach Conwell at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, in the gymnasium at MAHS. The family invites attendees to wear a purple top, jeans, and flip-flops to service.

In addition, all current and former players and coaches are invited to join the family immediately following the Memorial Service on the softball field to “Walk The Bases” in honor of Coach Conwell.

Coach Conwell had been the softball coach at MAHS since 2019 and prior to that, she was the softball coach at Loganville Middle School.

Dr. Nathan Franklin, superintendent of Walton County Public Schools released the following statement on her passing.

“On behalf of the Walton County School District, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Conwell family. As a former teacher and coach at both Loganville Middle and Monroe Area High Schools as well as a Monroe Area graduate, Ms. Conwell was a valued and well-respected member of the Red Devil and Hurricane families. She will be greatly missed by her colleagues, students and players both on the field and in the classroom.”

Nicole Conwell was a 2001 graduate of MAHS.

Visitation will be from 6 – 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Meadows Funeral Home at 760 Highway 11 in Monroe. The Memorial Service will take place at 6 p.m. the following day. MAHS is located at 300 Double Springs Church Road in Monroe