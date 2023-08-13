Memorial Service for Josh Daher will be Saturday, Aug. 19, at Georgia Walton Academy

A memorial service for Josh Daher will be Saturday, Aug. 19, at 10:30 a.m. at George Walton Academy.

His recent death at age 39 stunned family members and friends. He and his wife, Megan, had four children.

Daher was a multi-sport standout for the Bulldogs helped the school win state championships in basketball and baseball during his player days. He was a member of the Class of 2002.

Daher later coached at his alma mater as well as other GIAA schools including Piedmont Academy, Flint River Academy and Gatewood. He later went into private business in North Carolina.

“First, I’d like to say that the overwhelming amount of love and support the kids and I have been shown has left me speechless,” Megan Daher said. “I am so grateful. I am trying to read and respond to comments, messages and texts little by little.”

All friends and former classmates and teammates are invited to attend the memorial service. A GoFundMe account has been established for Daher’s family.