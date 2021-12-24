Merry Christmas from Monroe Walton Center for the Arts

Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts <– see our January calendar … always adding new classes and events so check back often!



Our holiday hours



Friday, Christmas Eve: 10 am – 2 pm

Saturday, Christmas Day: CLOSED – Merry Christmas!

Sunday, 12/26: 1 pm – 5 pm



We will be open our normal hours the week after Christmas — Sunday – Thursday — but we will be CLOSED Friday, 12/31 and Saturday, 1/1. Some of our Christmas Market Artists and Makers will be running after-Christmas sales, so check us out starting 12/26!



Come browse THE BEST from our local artists and makers! Over 60 artist-members in the shop. We still have unique, affordable and beautiful gifts for everyone on your list …

See you soon!



At least through January 2022 as a trial, we are going to stay OPEN SEVEN DAYS a week! If we remain busy on Sundays and Mondays, we will stay open year-round seven days each week.

These are our hours:

Sunday: 1 – 5 pm

Monday: 11 am – 4 pm

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: 11 am – 5 pm

Friday & Saturday: 10 am – 5 pm



Volunteers needed!







As a non-profit community arts center, we rely on (and appreciate!!) volunteers that help us in many ways.

Here’s a link to our latest VOLUNTEER NEWS if you’d like to see what our current needs are. THANKS!



Free paint your own pottery ornament







HERE AT MWCA on 12/23 from 5 – 8 pm:

Paint your own handmade pottery ornament (made by our pottery instructor, Rebecca, and students) – while supplies last. Christmas trees and Christmas stockings to choose from. Fun for the entire family! Free while supplies last!



Don’t forget to browse our local artist shop (60 artists and makers!) and pick up a class list while you’re here.



Don’t miss the Live Nativity in downtown Monroe on the historic courthouse lawn through Christmas Eve. 6 – 8 pm.





New Business Sponsor!

We’d like to proudly introduce you all to a new sponsor, SB Paisley, an Estate Sale Company!



Theresa Sullivan is the owner (and a good friend!). SB Paisley Estate Sale company specializes helping with downsizing, relocating or redecorating, or “everything must go!”. These transitions can be so much easier if you let the experts at SB Paisley sort, price, and stage your items for top dollar.



You can reach them at (678) 522-9278 or email theresa@sbpaisley.com.

Please support this local business!

THANK YOU so much, Theresa, for supporting local arts!



Members Show 2022







MEMBERS SHOW — drop off January 7 – 8, 2022

a showcase of our members’ talent!

Pick up a show form in the lobby or online



Members’ Shows are an open call to all MWCA members — it’s your chance to show off your talent and artistry! We encourage all our members in good standing to plan for our annual Members’ Show.



All members, regardless of experience or expertise are encouraged to enter our Members’ Show. It’s a benefit of membership and a great opportunity to support your local art center, plus have your works on display and for sale in our Gallery! This exhibit is also open to Youth (ages 10 – 17 ).



Our MWCA Members’ Show presents all our members’ works: experienced, even professional artists’ works, emerging artists and novices alike in a single show, highlighting our commitment to fostering a community of support for artists of all levels. All works accepted as long as they meet our guidelines.



Learn more HERE!



Adult and older teen Classes

Details for Adult classes can be found * HERE * on our website. Teens 16+ are welcome in most of our Adult Classes. Register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.

If you have difficulty registering for a class, call us at 770-207-8937.



SPECIALS



SIP AND PAINT (no teens!) with Donna Coffman:

Friday, January 21 at 7pm – Email Donna to RSVP and get on her “education” email list for advance notice of classes – painting: TBA



Walton Writers events with Barbara Barth

Zoom meetings held twice monthly — the first Thursday and second Saturday — join Walton Writers MeetUp to learn more!



* * *

WEEKLY CLASSES

Beginner Guitar Lessons with Zach Coffman:

Thirty-minute-long individual lessons starting offered at various times and days. Ages 9 to adult. Schedule your time and register by emailing Zach



POTTERY with Rebecca Braswell:

Tuesdays from 5 – 6 Teens only

Wednesdays from 6 – 7:30pm and

Thursday and Friday mornings from 10 – 11:30am



Beginner Pottery next six week course begins In January 2022Register by emailing Rebecca



KNITTING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 12 – 1

REGISTER HERE



DRAWING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 2 – 3 pm

REGISTER HERE



TAI CHI with Tracey Temple:

Fridays from 10 – 11 am – N*E*W class – starts Jan. 7 – indoor class held by special arrangement at The Bridge of Georgia here in Monroe. (BIG THANKS to Tami Burt and “The Bridge” for letting us use one of their classrooms!)

REGISTER HERE



* * *

FREE CREATIVE GATHERINGS

MONROE MAKERS

Drop in Thursdays anytime between 1 – 3 pm to hang out with other creatives. Paint angels for our ART MD kits with JoeAnn and Grace or bring your own supplies and do your own thing!



SUNDAY WRITE IN

Every Sunday from 1:30 – 4:30 pm

This FREE Creative Gathering is open to anyone interested in writing. Feel free to drop in Sundays anytime between 1:30 – 4:30 to write in a supportive environment or chat with others about writing – hosted by writer, Barbara Barth. Bring a snack and drink if you’d like!







Kids’ Classes

Details for Kids’ classes can be found HERE on our website.

Email the teacher to register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.

If you have difficulty registering for a class, call us at 770-207-8937.







Paint and Pizza Party with Donna Coffman

ages 6+ — Saturday, January 8from 12 – 2. — painting TBA! Email Donna to register and pay



Pottery with Rebecca Braswell:

ages 9+ — Wednesdays from 4:45 – 5:45

Email Rebecca



ART ASAP — N*E*W Day offered starting in January 2022

(After School Arts Program) General Art classes with different projects, tools and emphasis on skills each month. Donna’s Tuesday classes are full so we are offering a new class on Mondays! Instructor: Donna Coffman.



NEW: MONDAY class starting January 2022

No year-long commitment – kids can join in at any time.MONDAYS (starting January 2022) 4 – 5 pm — ages 7 – 9 5:16 – 6:15 — ages 9 – 12TUESDAYS​4 – 5 pm — ages 7 – 9 5:15 – 6:15 — ages 9 – 12 Email Donna to register and pay. Space is limited. September – May only



Mommy & Me age 18 months – 5 year-olds + Caregiver

First and Third Thursday from 10am – 11am

Fee and registration:

For 2 consecutive classes and supplies: $40 for members, $50 for non-members. Register and pay by emailing Carlee



Lil’ Artist Preschool Art for 3 – 5 year-olds

Every Tuesday from 11am – 12pm

Fee and registration:

For 4 consecutive classes and supplies: $75 for members, $85 for non-members. Register and pay by emailing Carlee





.